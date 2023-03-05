See the injury report for the Utah Jazz (31-33), which currently includes two players listed (including Lauri Markkanen), as the Jazz ready for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (29-34) at Paycom Center on Sunday, March 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Thunder will look for another victory over the Jazz following a 130-103 win on Friday. Aaron Wiggins led the Thunder with 27 points, while Markkanen put up 20 for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Out Hamstring 14.3 2.2 2.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Back 25.2 8.6 1.8

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Leg)

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet RM

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz score an average of 117 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 116.6 the Thunder allow.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Utah is 26-10.

In their previous 10 games, the Jazz are scoring 114 points per game, three fewer points than their season average (117).

Utah connects on 13.9 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 2.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.9% from deep (18th in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 35.8%.

The Jazz average 113.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in league), and allow 113.4 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -6.5 235

