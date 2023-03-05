Kelly Olynyk and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be hitting the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 130-103 loss against the Thunder, Olynyk totaled 15 points and three blocks.

We're going to examine Olynyk's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.0 14.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.4 7.4 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.0 PRA 23.5 20.6 24.5 PR 20.5 17.4 21.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.5



Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Thunder

Olynyk is responsible for attempting 7.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Jazz average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.6 points per game, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Thunder are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 46.8 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder allow 25.5 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Thunder are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 26 15 3 3 1 3 0 2/23/2023 32 12 7 3 2 1 2

