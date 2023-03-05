Talen Horton-Tucker and his Utah Jazz teammates take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Horton-Tucker, in his most recent game (March 3 loss against the Thunder) posted six points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Horton-Tucker's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 7.9 12.4 Rebounds 4.5 2.7 4.0 Assists 4.5 3.0 5.5 PRA 25.5 13.6 21.9 PR 20.5 10.6 16.4 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Talen Horton-Tucker's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Thunder

Horton-Tucker is responsible for taking 6.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.2 per game.

Horton-Tucker is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Horton-Tucker's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.4 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Thunder are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Thunder have conceded 46.8 rebounds per game, which is worst in the NBA.

Conceding 25.5 assists per game, the Thunder are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

The Thunder concede 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 21 6 4 5 0 0 0 2/23/2023 35 9 7 6 1 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horton-Tucker or any of his Jazz teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.