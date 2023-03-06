Boise State vs. Colorado State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Colorado State Rams (19-10) and Boise State Broncos (17-15) going head to head at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:30 PM ET on March 6.
The Broncos are coming off of a 66-58 victory over Utah State in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
Boise State vs. Colorado State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 70, Boise State 62
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on January 30, the Broncos took down the San Diego State Aztecs (No. 85 in our computer rankings) by a score of 62-57.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Rams are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.
Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-57 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 30
- 69-62 at home over New Mexico (No. 105) on February 9
- 60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 203) on January 26
- 59-54 on the road over Air Force (No. 203) on February 16
- 71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 221) on November 20
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +115 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.4 points per game (151st in college basketball) and allow 62.8 per outing (133rd in college basketball).
- Boise State scores fewer points in conference action (63.8 per game) than overall (66.4).
- In 2022-23 the Broncos are scoring 8.2 more points per game at home (70.2) than on the road (62.0).
- Boise State gives up 61.9 points per game at home, and 64.5 on the road.
- While the Broncos are putting up 66.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 66.5 a contest.
