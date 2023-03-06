Monday's game between the Colorado State Rams (19-10) and Boise State Broncos (17-15) going head to head at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:30 PM ET on March 6.

The Broncos are coming off of a 66-58 victory over Utah State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Boise State vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 70, Boise State 62

Boise State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on January 30, the Broncos took down the San Diego State Aztecs (No. 85 in our computer rankings) by a score of 62-57.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Rams are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins

62-57 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 30

69-62 at home over New Mexico (No. 105) on February 9

60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 203) on January 26

59-54 on the road over Air Force (No. 203) on February 16

71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 221) on November 20

Boise State Performance Insights