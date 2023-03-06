Monday's contest that pits the Sacramento State Hornets (22-7) against the Idaho Vandals (14-15) at Idaho Central Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-63 in favor of Sacramento State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 6.

The Vandals lost their most recent outing 85-82 against Montana on Monday.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacramento State 73, Idaho 63

Idaho Schedule Analysis

The Vandals notched their best win of the season on December 29, when they took down the Montana State Bobcats, who rank No. 112 in our computer rankings, 72-53.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Idaho is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Hornets have 11 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins

88-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 116) on February 11

81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 146) on December 18

79-71 at home over Montana (No. 152) on December 31

68-62 over New Mexico State (No. 182) on December 4

77-70 at home over Portland State (No. 221) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Idaho Performance Insights