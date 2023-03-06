Idaho vs. Sacramento State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Sky Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest that pits the Sacramento State Hornets (22-7) against the Idaho Vandals (14-15) at Idaho Central Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-63 in favor of Sacramento State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 6.
The Vandals lost their most recent outing 85-82 against Montana on Monday.
Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
Idaho vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacramento State 73, Idaho 63
Idaho Schedule Analysis
- The Vandals notched their best win of the season on December 29, when they took down the Montana State Bobcats, who rank No. 112 in our computer rankings, 72-53.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Idaho is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, the Hornets have 11 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.
Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 116) on February 11
- 81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 146) on December 18
- 79-71 at home over Montana (No. 152) on December 31
- 68-62 over New Mexico State (No. 182) on December 4
- 77-70 at home over Portland State (No. 221) on February 2
Idaho Performance Insights
- The Vandals have a -48 scoring differential, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 70.1 points per game, 85th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.8 per outing to rank 333rd in college basketball.
- In conference action, Idaho is putting up fewer points (68.8 per game) than it is overall (70.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Vandals score 73.9 points per game. Away, they score 68.3.
- Idaho gives up 67.7 points per game at home, and 73.9 on the road.
- The Vandals are scoring 73.9 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 70.1.
