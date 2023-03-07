Jazz vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 7
On Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center, the Utah Jazz (31-34) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Dallas Mavericks (33-32). It airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet RM.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Jazz matchup in this article.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mavericks (-9)
|238.5
|-390
|+320
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-9.5)
|238.5
|-400
|+310
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-8.5)
|238
|-370
|+300
|Tipico
|Mavericks (-5.5)
|-
|-220
|+190
Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Mavericks average 114.0 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.2 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +53 scoring differential overall.
- The Jazz put up 117.0 points per game (seventh in league) while allowing 117.2 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a -8 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 231 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 230.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas has compiled a 23-39-3 record against the spread this season.
- Utah has compiled a 34-30-1 record against the spread this season.
Jazz and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+100000
|+70000
|+700
|Mavericks
|+2200
|+950
|-900
