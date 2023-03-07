On Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center, the Utah Jazz (31-34) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Dallas Mavericks (33-32). It airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet RM.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM

BSSW and SportsNet RM Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 114.0 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.2 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +53 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz put up 117.0 points per game (seventh in league) while allowing 117.2 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a -8 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 231 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 230.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has compiled a 23-39-3 record against the spread this season.

Utah has compiled a 34-30-1 record against the spread this season.

Jazz and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +70000 +700 Mavericks +2200 +950 -900

