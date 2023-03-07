The Utah Jazz (31-34) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (33-32) on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet RM. The matchup's point total is 238.5.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -9.5 238.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in 26 of 65 games this season.
  • Utah has had an average of 234.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Utah has a 35-30-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (45.2%) in those games.
  • Utah has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Utah has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 21 32.3% 114.0 231 113.2 230.4 223.7
Jazz 26 40% 117.0 231 117.2 230.4 231.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Jazz have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
  • Utah has performed better against the spread at home (18-15-0) than away (17-15-0) this year.
  • The Jazz put up an average of 117.0 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 113.2 the Mavericks give up.
  • Utah has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 27-14 overall record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 24-40 4-5 37-28
Jazz 35-30 2-0 36-29

Jazz vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Mavericks Jazz
114.0
Points Scored (PG)
 117.0
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 7
14-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-13
17-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-14
113.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.2
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
20-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-4
28-15
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-5

