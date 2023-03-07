Jazz vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (31-34) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (33-32) on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet RM. The matchup's point total is 238.5.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-9.5
|238.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in 26 of 65 games this season.
- Utah has had an average of 234.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Utah has a 35-30-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (45.2%) in those games.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|21
|32.3%
|114.0
|231
|113.2
|230.4
|223.7
|Jazz
|26
|40%
|117.0
|231
|117.2
|230.4
|231.2
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Jazz have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- Utah has performed better against the spread at home (18-15-0) than away (17-15-0) this year.
- The Jazz put up an average of 117.0 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 113.2 the Mavericks give up.
- Utah has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 27-14 overall record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|24-40
|4-5
|37-28
|Jazz
|35-30
|2-0
|36-29
Jazz vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Jazz
|114.0
|117.0
|17
|7
|14-12
|28-13
|17-9
|27-14
|113.2
|117.2
|14
|23
|20-22
|15-4
|28-15
|14-5
