Kelly Olynyk and the Utah Jazz take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Olynyk tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 120-116 loss against the Mavericks.

In this article, we look at Olynyk's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 14.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 7.9 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.4 PRA 22.5 20.9 25.6 PR 18.5 17.7 22.2 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Kelly Olynyk has made 3.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.5 threes per game, or 7.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Jazz average the eighth-most possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have conceded 114.0 points per game, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Magic are seventh in the NBA, conceding 42.0 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.9 assists per contest.

Allowing 13.0 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2022 19 9 3 2 2 1 1 10/30/2021 28 18 6 4 3 2 3

