The Utah Jazz (32-35) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (22-46) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -2.5 -

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has hit the over in 38 of its 68 games with a set total (55.9%).

The Jazz are 37-30-0 against the spread this season.

Utah has been the favorite in 32 games this season and won 16 (50%) of those contests.

This season, Utah has won 12 of its 25 games, or 48%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Jazz.

Jazz vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Jazz vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 0 0% 117.2 229 117.3 234.8 231.3 Hornets 0 0% 111.8 229 117.5 234.8 229.8

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

The Jazz have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.

The Jazz have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

In home games, Utah sports a worse record against the spread (18-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-15-0).

The Jazz score 117.2 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.

When Utah scores more than 117.5 points, it is 27-10 against the spread and 27-10 overall.

Jazz vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Jazz and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 37-30 12-16 38-29 Hornets 32-36 24-27 29-39

Jazz vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Jazz Hornets 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 27-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-4 27-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-5 117.3 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 11-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-12 11-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-16

