The Utah Jazz (32-35) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (22-46) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Jazz -2.5 -

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has hit the over in 38 of its 68 games with a set total (55.9%).
  • The Jazz are 37-30-0 against the spread this season.
  • Utah has been the favorite in 32 games this season and won 16 (50%) of those contests.
  • This season, Utah has won 12 of its 25 games, or 48%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Jazz.

Jazz vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Jazz vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Jazz 0 0% 117.2 229 117.3 234.8 231.3
Hornets 0 0% 111.8 229 117.5 234.8 229.8

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • The Jazz have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Jazz have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
  • In home games, Utah sports a worse record against the spread (18-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-15-0).
  • The Jazz score 117.2 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.
  • When Utah scores more than 117.5 points, it is 27-10 against the spread and 27-10 overall.

Jazz vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Jazz and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 37-30 12-16 38-29
Hornets 32-36 24-27 29-39

Jazz vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Jazz Hornets
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 111.8
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
27-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-4
27-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-5
117.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.5
22
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
11-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-12
11-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 18-16

