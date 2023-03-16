The No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) will look to defeat the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. This contest tips off at 7:35 PM.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Boise State matchup in this article.

Boise State vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Boise State vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Boise State Moneyline
BetMGM Northwestern (-1.5) 127.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Northwestern (-1.5) 128 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Northwestern (-1) 128.5 -111 -111 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Boise State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

  • Boise State is 16-15-1 ATS this season.
  • The Broncos have covered the spread seven times this season (7-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • Northwestern has covered 18 times in 30 games with a spread this season.
  • Wildcats games have gone over the point total 11 out of 30 times this season.

Boise State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • The Broncos have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +40000 at the start of the season to +40000.
  • The implied probability of Boise State winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

