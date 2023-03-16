Boise State vs. Northwestern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) will look to defeat the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. This contest tips off at 7:35 PM.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Boise State matchup in this article.
Boise State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Boise State vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northwestern (-1.5)
|127.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|Northwestern (-1.5)
|128
|-125
|+105
|PointsBet
|Northwestern (-1)
|128.5
|-111
|-111
Boise State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Boise State is 16-15-1 ATS this season.
- The Broncos have covered the spread seven times this season (7-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Northwestern has covered 18 times in 30 games with a spread this season.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total 11 out of 30 times this season.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Broncos have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +40000 at the start of the season to +40000.
- The implied probability of Boise State winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
