The No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) will look to defeat the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. This contest tips off at 7:35 PM.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Boise State matchup in this article.

Boise State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Boise State vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Boise State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Boise State is 16-15-1 ATS this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread seven times this season (7-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Northwestern has covered 18 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total 11 out of 30 times this season.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Broncos have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +40000 at the start of the season to +40000.

The implied probability of Boise State winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

