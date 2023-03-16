Thursday's game between the Boise State Broncos (24-9) and Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) matching up at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 68-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boise State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:35 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Boise State is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) against Northwestern. The two sides are expected to exceed the 127.5 over/under.

Boise State vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Northwestern -1.5

Northwestern -1.5 Point Total: 127.5

127.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northwestern -125, Boise State +105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Boise State vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 68, Northwestern 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Northwestern

Pick ATS: Boise State (+1.5)



Boise State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (127.5)



Northwestern has compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season, while Boise State is 15-14-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 10-18-0 and the Broncos are 17-12-0. The teams combine to score 139.9 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's total. Northwestern is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while Boise State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos' +261 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.2 points per game (166th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per outing (34th in college basketball).

Boise State grabs 33.2 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 29.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Boise State makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents.

Boise State has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (50th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (229th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.