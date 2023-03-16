Thursday's first-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) and the Boise State Broncos (24-9) at Golden 1 Center at 7:35 PM ET features the Wildcats' Boo Buie and the Broncos' Tyson Degenhart as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

truTV

Boise State's Last Game

Boise State dropped its most recent game to Utah State, 72-62, on Saturday. Naje Smith starred with 14 points, plus four boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Naje Smith 14 4 2 1 0 2 Marcus Shaver Jr. 14 8 3 1 0 0 Tyson Degenhart 13 4 0 0 0 1

Boise State Players to Watch

Degenhart paces the Broncos in scoring (14.3 points per game), and posts 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Marcus Shaver Jr. paces the Broncos in rebounding (6.1 per game) and assists (3.8), and puts up 13.5 points. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Broncos receive 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Max Rice.

The Broncos receive 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Smith.

The Broncos get 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Chibuzo Agbo.

Boise State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)