How to Watch Boise State vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 10 Boise State Broncos (24-9) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) on Thursday. This 7-10 matchup in the West Region bracket is scheduled for 7:35 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Boise State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: truTV
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Boise State has compiled a 19-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 142nd.
- The Broncos' 72.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 62.5 the Wildcats give up.
- Boise State is 17-1 when giving up fewer than 67.7 points.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Boise State is scoring 75.4 points per game, 5.7 more than it is averaging on the road (69.7).
- At home the Broncos are conceding 60.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they are away (70.5).
- Boise State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (34%).
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 86-73
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|3/9/2023
|UNLV
|W 87-76
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/11/2023
|Utah State
|L 72-62
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Golden 1 Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.