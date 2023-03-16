The No. 10 Boise State Broncos (24-9) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) on Thursday. This 7-10 matchup in the West Region bracket is scheduled for 7:35 PM.

Boise State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: truTV

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Boise State has compiled a 19-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.

The Broncos are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 142nd.

The Broncos' 72.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 62.5 the Wildcats give up.

Boise State is 17-1 when giving up fewer than 67.7 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison

At home Boise State is scoring 75.4 points per game, 5.7 more than it is averaging on the road (69.7).

At home the Broncos are conceding 60.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they are away (70.5).

Boise State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (34%).

