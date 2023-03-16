The 10th-seeded Boise State Broncos (24-9) will try to pull off a first-round NCAA Tournament upset against the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The contest starts at 7:35 PM on truTV. Boise State is a 1.5-point underdog in the game. Here's what you need to know before filling out your brackets for this 7-10 matchup in the West Region. The matchup has an over/under set at 127.5 points.

Boise State vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -1.5 127.5

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Boise State has combined with its opponent to score more than 127.5 points in 20 of 29 games this season.

Boise State's games this year have had a 136.6-point total on average, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boise State's ATS record is 15-14-0 this year.

Boise State has come away with six wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Broncos are 4-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Boise State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boise State vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 18 64.3% 67.7 139.9 62.5 126.8 134.5 Boise State 20 69% 72.2 139.9 64.3 126.8 136.1

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

Over its past 10 games, Boise State has two wins against the spread, and is 6-4 overall.

The Broncos have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.

The Broncos score an average of 72.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 62.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.5 points, Boise State is 13-9 against the spread and 20-5 overall.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 16-12-0 6-8 10-18-0 Boise State 15-14-0 8-3 17-12-0

Boise State vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits

Northwestern Boise State 13-5 Home Record 14-1 7-4 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

