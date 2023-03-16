The 10th-seeded Boise State Broncos (24-9) will try to pull off a first-round NCAA Tournament upset against the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The contest starts at 7:35 PM on truTV. Boise State is a 1.5-point underdog in the game. Here's what you need to know before filling out your brackets for this 7-10 matchup in the West Region. The matchup has an over/under set at 127.5 points.

Boise State vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:35 PM ET
  • TV: truTV
  • Where: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Northwestern -1.5 127.5

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

  • Boise State has combined with its opponent to score more than 127.5 points in 20 of 29 games this season.
  • Boise State's games this year have had a 136.6-point total on average, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boise State's ATS record is 15-14-0 this year.
  • Boise State has come away with six wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
  • The Broncos are 4-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
  • Boise State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boise State vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Northwestern 18 64.3% 67.7 139.9 62.5 126.8 134.5
Boise State 20 69% 72.2 139.9 64.3 126.8 136.1

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

  • Over its past 10 games, Boise State has two wins against the spread, and is 6-4 overall.
  • The Broncos have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.
  • The Broncos score an average of 72.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 62.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.5 points, Boise State is 13-9 against the spread and 20-5 overall.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Northwestern 16-12-0 6-8 10-18-0
Boise State 15-14-0 8-3 17-12-0

Boise State vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits

Northwestern Boise State
13-5 Home Record 14-1
7-4 Away Record 5-6
7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0
7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0
68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4
69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7
3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0
6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

