Boise State vs. Northwestern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The 10th-seeded Boise State Broncos (24-9) will try to pull off a first-round NCAA Tournament upset against the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The contest starts at 7:35 PM on truTV. Boise State is a 1.5-point underdog in the game. Here's what you need to know before filling out your brackets for this 7-10 matchup in the West Region. The matchup has an over/under set at 127.5 points.
Boise State vs. Northwestern Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 7:35 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Northwestern
|-1.5
|127.5
Broncos Betting Records & Stats
- Boise State has combined with its opponent to score more than 127.5 points in 20 of 29 games this season.
- Boise State's games this year have had a 136.6-point total on average, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boise State's ATS record is 15-14-0 this year.
- Boise State has come away with six wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
- The Broncos are 4-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- Boise State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Boise State vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 127.5
|% of Games Over 127.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northwestern
|18
|64.3%
|67.7
|139.9
|62.5
|126.8
|134.5
|Boise State
|20
|69%
|72.2
|139.9
|64.3
|126.8
|136.1
Additional Boise State Insights & Trends
- Over its past 10 games, Boise State has two wins against the spread, and is 6-4 overall.
- The Broncos have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.
- The Broncos score an average of 72.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 62.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.5 points, Boise State is 13-9 against the spread and 20-5 overall.
Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northwestern
|16-12-0
|6-8
|10-18-0
|Boise State
|15-14-0
|8-3
|17-12-0
Boise State vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits
|Northwestern
|Boise State
|13-5
|Home Record
|14-1
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-6
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.7
|3-12-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
