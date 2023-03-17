Friday's contest between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) and Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) squaring off at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 83-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Gonzaga, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:35 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Gonzaga projects to cover the 15.5-point spread in its matchup against Grand Canyon. The over/under is currently listed at 156.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Gonzaga -15.5

Gonzaga -15.5 Point Total: 156.5

156.5 Moneyline (To Win): Gonzaga -1600, Grand Canyon +900

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 83, Grand Canyon 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-15.5)



Gonzaga (-15.5) Pick OU: Under (156.5)



Gonzaga has gone 13-17-0 against the spread, while Grand Canyon's ATS record this season is 13-16-0. The Bulldogs are 17-13-0 and the Antelopes are 21-8-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 162.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total. Gonzaga is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while Grand Canyon has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +482 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They're putting up 87.5 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 72.9 per contest to rank 265th in college basketball.

Gonzaga ranks 69th in college basketball at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 more than the 28.4 its opponents average.

Gonzaga knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

The Bulldogs score 109.7 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while giving up 91.4 points per 100 possessions (170th in college basketball).

Gonzaga has committed 3.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (34th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (84th in college basketball).

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes put up 75.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per outing (79th in college basketball). They have a +297 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The 33.7 rebounds per game Grand Canyon accumulates rank 65th in the country, 4.3 more than the 29.4 its opponents pull down.

Grand Canyon hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (14th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 per game its opponents make, at a 31.2% rate.

Grand Canyon has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.3 (120th in college basketball) while forcing 9.7 (340th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.