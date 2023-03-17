The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and the No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) battle on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup starts at 4:00 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score 8.6 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (71.3).
  • SE Louisiana is 7-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.
  • Iowa's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 33.0 more points per game (87.5) than the Lions give up (54.5).
  • Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 54.5 points.
  • When SE Louisiana allows fewer than 87.5 points, it is 19-8.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions allow to opponents (41.0%).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Purdue W 69-58 Target Center
3/4/2023 Maryland W 89-84 Target Center
3/5/2023 Ohio State W 105-72 Target Center
3/17/2023 SE Louisiana - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

SE Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Houston Christian W 66-45 Sharp Gymnasium
3/8/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 60-58 The Legacy Center
3/9/2023 Lamar W 66-57 The Legacy Center
3/17/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

