The No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the No. 10 seed USC Trojans (22-10) meet on Friday at 12:15 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on CBS.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State Stats Insights

This season, the Spartans have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Trojans' opponents have knocked down.

In games Michigan State shoots higher than 39.0% from the field, it is 17-8 overall.

The Trojans are the 150th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 163rd.

The 70.2 points per game the Spartans average are just 2.9 more points than the Trojans allow (67.3).

Michigan State has a 13-4 record when putting up more than 67.3 points.

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 45.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.0% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, USC has a 19-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 233rd.

The Trojans put up 5.4 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans give up to opponents (67.4).

USC is 16-3 when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Michigan State is putting up 1.6 more points per game (70.6) than it is in away games (69.0).

Defensively the Spartans have been better in home games this season, surrendering 61.4 points per game, compared to 72.0 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Michigan State has fared better when playing at home this season, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in away games.

USC Home & Away Comparison

USC averages 76.2 points per game at home, and 68.2 away.

In 2022-23 the Trojans are conceding 0.6 more points per game at home (66.8) than on the road (66.2).

Beyond the arc, USC knocks down fewer trifectas away (5.1 per game) than at home (7.1), and makes a lower percentage on the road (29.8%) than at home (35.5%) too.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/28/2023 @ Nebraska W 80-67 Pinnacle Bank Arena 3/4/2023 Ohio State W 84-78 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 3/10/2023 Ohio State L 68-58 United Center 3/17/2023 USC - Nationwide Arena

USC Schedule