The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) meet the No. 14 Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 3:30 PM.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison

The Thunderbirds put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 58.8 the Fighting Irish allow.

Southern Utah has put together a 19-4 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.

Notre Dame is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.

The Fighting Irish average 8.9 more points per game (74.8) than the Thunderbirds give up (65.9).

Notre Dame has a 22-1 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.

When Southern Utah gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 18-3.

The Fighting Irish are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Thunderbirds concede to opponents (48.5%).

The Thunderbirds shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 @ Louisville W 68-65 KFC Yum! Center 3/3/2023 NC State W 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum 3/4/2023 Louisville L 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Southern Utah - Purcell Pavilion

Southern Utah Schedule