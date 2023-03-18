Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) are 3.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-22) Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS.
Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 118 - Jazz 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (233)
- The Celtics have covered less often than the Jazz this year, recording an ATS record of 36-32-3, as opposed to the 38-31-0 mark of the Jazz.
- Utah covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 74.1% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (44.4%).
- Utah and its opponents have exceeded the point total 56.5% of the time this season (39 out of 69). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (37 out of 71).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 47-19, while the Jazz are 16-20 as moneyline underdogs.
Jazz Performance Insights
- Utah is sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.2 per game) and 22nd in points allowed (117.2).
- This season the Jazz are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 25.7 per game.
- At 13.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.8% from downtown, the Jazz are sixth and 17th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Utah has taken 43.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 56.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.6% of Utah's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 67.4% have been 2-pointers.
