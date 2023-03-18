How to Watch the Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) play against the No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) on Saturday at Assembly Hall. The contest begins at 11:30 AM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles' 69.4 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 62.3 the Hoosiers allow.
- Tennessee Tech is 18-3 when it scores more than 62.3 points.
- Indiana is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Hoosiers score 81.5 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 62.6 the Golden Eagles allow.
- When Indiana puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 26-2.
- Tennessee Tech has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 81.5 points.
- This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49.6% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Golden Eagles concede.
- The Golden Eagles make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 86-85
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/3/2023
|Michigan State
|W 94-85
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Ohio State
|L 79-75
|Target Center
|3/18/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Assembly Hall
Tennessee Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 66-61
|Ford Center
|3/4/2023
|Little Rock
|W 54-46
|Ford Center
|3/16/2023
|Monmouth
|W 79-69
|Assembly Hall
|3/18/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
