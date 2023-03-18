Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) take on the Boston Celtics (49-22) at Vivint Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-4) 233.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-3.5) 233.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-3.5) 233 -170 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.6 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +387 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
  • The Jazz score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 117.2 (22nd in league) for a -1 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams rack up 234.8 points per game between them, 1.3 more than this game's total.
  • These teams give up a combined 229.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston is 37-31-3 ATS this season.
  • Utah has covered 38 times in 69 games with a spread this season.

Jazz and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Jazz +100000 +90000 +850
Celtics +330 +150 -

