A pair of the NBA's best scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.2 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (49-22) visit Lauri Markkanen (14th, 25.4 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (33-36) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Jazz vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 233.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 35 of 69 games this season.

Utah has a 234.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, one more point than this game's point total.

Utah is 39-30-0 against the spread this year.

The Jazz have been victorious in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Utah has a record of 4-12, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 31 43.7% 117.6 234.8 112.2 229.4 227.5 Jazz 35 50.7% 117.2 234.8 117.2 229.4 231.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.

Six of the Jazz's last 10 outings have hit the over.

This season, Utah is 18-15-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-15-0 ATS (.583).

The Jazz score an average of 117.2 points per game, five more points than the 112.2 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Utah is 32-13 against the spread and 29-16 overall.

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 37-34 22-27 37-34 Jazz 39-30 16-5 40-29

Jazz vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Jazz 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 25-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-13 32-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 28-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-11 36-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-14

