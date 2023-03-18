How to Watch the Jazz vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the NBA's best scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.2 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (49-22) visit Lauri Markkanen (14th, 25.4) and the Utah Jazz (33-36) on March 18, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Watch Celtics vs. Jazz with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Utah is 24-16 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Jazz are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 21st.
- The Jazz average five more points per game (117.2) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (112.2).
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Utah is 29-16.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz average 118.4 points per game at home, 2.2 more than away (116.2). On defense they give up 115.3 per game, 3.8 fewer points than on the road (119.1).
- In 2022-23 Utah is conceding 3.8 fewer points per game at home (115.3) than on the road (119.1).
- This season the Jazz are collecting fewer assists at home (24.9 per game) than on the road (26.3).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Collin Sexton
|Out
|Hamstring
|Jordan Clarkson
|Questionable
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.