Having lost three straight at home, the Seattle Kraken host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Kraken vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/17/2023 Oilers Kraken 5-2 EDM 1/3/2023 Oilers Kraken 5-2 SEA 12/30/2022 Kraken Oilers 7-2 EDM

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 214 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 16th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 236 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 68 13 43 56 47 43 - Jared McCann 65 33 20 53 21 48 33.3% Jordan Eberle 68 15 37 52 27 45 44.9% Matthew Beniers 66 19 29 48 39 44 42.3% Yanni Gourde 67 11 31 42 24 54 49.3%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 227 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 268 total goals (3.9 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Oilers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 43 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players