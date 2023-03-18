Having lost three straight at home, the Seattle Kraken host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, SportsNet, ROOT Sports NW, and SN1 will show this Oilers versus Kraken game.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, ROOT Sports NW, and SN1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/17/2023 Oilers Kraken 5-2 EDM
1/3/2023 Oilers Kraken 5-2 SEA
12/30/2022 Kraken Oilers 7-2 EDM

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken's total of 214 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 16th in the NHL.
  • The Kraken's 236 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 68 13 43 56 47 43 -
Jared McCann 65 33 20 53 21 48 33.3%
Jordan Eberle 68 15 37 52 27 45 44.9%
Matthew Beniers 66 19 29 48 39 44 42.3%
Yanni Gourde 67 11 31 42 24 54 49.3%

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 227 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
  • The Oilers lead the NHL with 268 total goals (3.9 per game).
  • In the last 10 games, the Oilers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 43 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 69 57 74 131 69 66 51.4%
Leon Draisaitl 67 44 57 101 82 65 54.1%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 69 31 52 83 26 45 45%
Zach Hyman 66 29 43 72 29 30 45.5%
Darnell Nurse 69 7 28 35 70 35 -

