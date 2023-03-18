The No. 13 Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 4 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) on Saturday. This 4-13 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens put up just 2.8 more points per game (69.6) than the Lady Volunteers allow (66.8).
  • Saint Louis has put together a 14-7 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
  • Tennessee is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.6 points.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Lady Volunteers put up are 6.7 more points than the Billikens allow (69.7).
  • Tennessee has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.
  • When Saint Louis gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 12-9.
  • This season the Lady Volunteers are shooting 42.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Billikens give up.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Kentucky W 80-71 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 LSU W 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/5/2023 South Carolina L 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/18/2023 Saint Louis - Thompson-Boling Arena

Saint Louis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 59-44 Chase Fieldhouse
3/4/2023 Rhode Island W 59-56 Chase Fieldhouse
3/5/2023 UMass W 91-85 Chase Fieldhouse
3/18/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

