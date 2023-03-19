UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) take to the court against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at MVP Arena.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-3.5)
|129.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|UConn (-3.5)
|129.5
|-170
|+145
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends
- UConn has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 32 times this season.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has put together an 18-13-2 record against the spread this year.
- Gaels games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this season.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1500
- UConn is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (10th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (ninth-best).
- The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +1500.
- The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +1500 moneyline odds, is 6.2%.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- The Gaels' national championship odds have jumped from +15000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 44th-biggest change among all teams.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
