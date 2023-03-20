The Sacramento Kings (43-27) are favored (-6.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game airs on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 238.5.

Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -6.5 238.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points in 27 of 70 games this season.
  • Utah's games this season have had an average of 234.5 points, four fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Utah's ATS record is 40-30-0 this year.
  • The Jazz have come away with 16 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Utah has a record of 4-9, a 30.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Utah has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 34 48.6% 121.1 238.3 118.2 235.4 235.9
Jazz 27 38.6% 117.2 238.3 117.2 235.4 231.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have hit the over seven times.
  • Utah has been better against the spread on the road (21-15-0) than at home (19-15-0) this season.
  • The Jazz's 117.2 points per game are only one fewer point than the 118.2 the Kings give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 118.2 points, Utah is 25-7 against the spread and 26-6 overall.

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 40-30 9-6 35-35
Jazz 40-30 11-4 41-29

Jazz vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Jazz
121.1
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
29-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-7
35-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-6
118.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.2
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
29-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-16
27-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-21

