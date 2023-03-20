The Sacramento Kings (43-27) are favored (-6.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game airs on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 238.5.

Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -6.5 238.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points in 27 of 70 games this season.

Utah's games this season have had an average of 234.5 points, four fewer points than this game's point total.

Utah's ATS record is 40-30-0 this year.

The Jazz have come away with 16 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Utah has a record of 4-9, a 30.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 34 48.6% 121.1 238.3 118.2 235.4 235.9 Jazz 27 38.6% 117.2 238.3 117.2 235.4 231.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have hit the over seven times.

Utah has been better against the spread on the road (21-15-0) than at home (19-15-0) this season.

The Jazz's 117.2 points per game are only one fewer point than the 118.2 the Kings give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 118.2 points, Utah is 25-7 against the spread and 26-6 overall.

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 40-30 9-6 35-35 Jazz 40-30 11-4 41-29

Jazz vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Jazz 121.1 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 29-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-7 35-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-6 118.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 29-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-16 27-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-21

