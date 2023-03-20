Walker Kessler, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Kings - March 20
De'Aaron Fox and Walker Kessler are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (43-27) and the Utah Jazz (34-36) face off at Vivint Arena on Monday. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings
- Game Day: Monday, March 20
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Jazz's Last Game
In their previous game, the Jazz beat the Celtics on Saturday, 118-117. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 28 points (and added three assists and 10 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lauri Markkanen
|28
|10
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|19
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Ochai Agbaji
|16
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz get 8.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Kessler.
- The Jazz get 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk.
- Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Rudy Gay is averaging 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 38.0% of his shots from the field.
- Ochai Agbaji gets the Jazz 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lauri Markkanen
|26.1
|7.6
|1.8
|0.6
|0.4
|2.9
|Walker Kessler
|10.2
|11.5
|1.2
|0.1
|3.3
|0.1
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|16.3
|5.1
|5.6
|0.8
|0.8
|1.4
|Kris Dunn
|11.1
|4.5
|4.9
|1.4
|0.5
|0.8
|Kelly Olynyk
|11.4
|7.4
|3.7
|0.6
|0.7
|0.9
