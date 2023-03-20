Kelly Olynyk's Utah Jazz match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 118-117 win versus the Celtics, Olynyk put up 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Below, we break down Olynyk's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.0 11.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 7.4 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.7 PRA 23.5 21.1 22.5 PR 19.5 17.7 18.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.9



Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Kings

Olynyk is responsible for taking 7.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

He's attempted 3.5 threes per game, or 7.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Jazz rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 103.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Kings have conceded 118.2 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Kings are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per contest.

The Kings are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 26.3 assists per game.

Allowing 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Kings are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 28 5 6 4 1 0 1 12/30/2022 29 5 3 1 1 1 0

