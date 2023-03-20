The Utah Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker included, face the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Horton-Tucker, in his last game (March 18 win against the Celtics) produced 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Horton-Tucker, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 9.2 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 2.9 5.1 Assists 6.5 3.4 5.6 PRA 29.5 15.5 27 PR 23.5 12.1 21.4 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.4



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Kings

Horton-Tucker has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 7.3% and 6.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 2.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Jazz rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 103.4 possessions per contest.

The Kings are the 27th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 118.2 points per game.

The Kings are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

The Kings are the 26th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.3 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings have conceded 12.4 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2022 19 9 1 1 1 0 0 1/4/2022 33 19 4 6 1 0 2 11/30/2021 16 2 2 2 0 1 1 11/26/2021 24 7 5 2 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.