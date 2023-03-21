How to Watch the Kraken vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (38-19-13) will host the Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) -- who've won five straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.
You can see the Stars look to beat the Kraken on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 220 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 15th in the league.
- With 240 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 37 goals during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|69
|13
|44
|57
|47
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|66
|33
|21
|54
|22
|48
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|69
|16
|37
|53
|27
|47
|44.3%
|Matthew Beniers
|67
|19
|30
|49
|39
|47
|42.3%
|Yanni Gourde
|68
|11
|32
|43
|24
|54
|49.7%
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 191 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Stars score the eighth-most goals in the league (240 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.8 goals per game (48 total) over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|70
|41
|47
|88
|54
|54
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|70
|29
|38
|67
|36
|47
|59.6%
|Roope Hintz
|62
|32
|33
|65
|32
|21
|51.4%
|Joe Pavelski
|70
|19
|45
|64
|44
|28
|52.8%
|Miro Heiskanen
|67
|10
|49
|59
|50
|43
|-
