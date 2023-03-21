The Dallas Stars (38-19-13) will host the Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) -- who've won five straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

You can see the Stars look to beat the Kraken on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 220 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 15th in the league.

With 240 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 69 13 44 57 47 43 - Jared McCann 66 33 21 54 22 48 33.3% Jordan Eberle 69 16 37 53 27 47 44.3% Matthew Beniers 67 19 30 49 39 47 42.3% Yanni Gourde 68 11 32 43 24 54 49.7%

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 191 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Stars score the eighth-most goals in the league (240 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.8 goals per game (48 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players