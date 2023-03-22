At Vivint Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) aim to stop a six-game losing skid when visiting the Utah Jazz (35-36) at 9:00 PM ET. The game airs on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+

SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Jazz have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 117.3 (22nd in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers' -132 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.2 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 116.1 per outing (18th in league).

The two teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 233.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah is 40-30-1 ATS this season.

Portland has compiled a 32-38-1 record against the spread this season.

Jazz and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 +390 Trail Blazers +100000 +80000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jazz? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.