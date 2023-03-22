At Vivint Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) aim to stop a six-game losing skid when visiting the Utah Jazz (35-36) at 9:00 PM ET. The game airs on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline
DraftKings Jazz (-5) 235 -200 +170
BetMGM Jazz (-5.5) 235.5 -200 +165
PointsBet Jazz (-4) 233.5 -179 +150
Tipico Jazz (-4.5) - -170 +145

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

  • The Jazz have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 117.3 (22nd in the NBA).
  • The Trail Blazers' -132 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.2 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 116.1 per outing (18th in league).
  • The two teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 233.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Utah is 40-30-1 ATS this season.
  • Portland has compiled a 32-38-1 record against the spread this season.

Jazz and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Jazz +100000 +50000 +390
Trail Blazers +100000 +80000 -

