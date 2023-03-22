The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) will visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) after losing three straight road games.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

Utah is 18-8 when it shoots higher than 48.7% from the field.

The Jazz are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 26th.

The Jazz record 117.4 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 116.1 the Trail Blazers give up.

Utah has a 30-11 record when scoring more than 116.1 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz are averaging 118.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 116.2 points per contest.

At home, Utah is giving up 3.6 fewer points per game (115.5) than in road games (119.1).

The Jazz are sinking 14.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 2.4% points better than they're averaging in away games (13.2 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Jazz Injuries