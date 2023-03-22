Walker Kessler and Damian Lillard are two players to watch on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Utah Jazz (35-36) play the Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) at Vivint Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Lauri Markkanen, Lillard and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz were victorious in their previous game against the Kings, 128-120, on Monday. Ochai Agbaji starred with 27 points, and also had five boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ochai Agbaji 27 5 3 0 1 6 Kelly Olynyk 19 10 8 1 0 4 Kris Dunn 18 2 10 1 1 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen puts up 25.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.8 assists, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Kessler puts up 8.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 72% from the field.

Kelly Olynyk averages 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 9.2 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Rudy Gay puts up 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 37.9% from the floor.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 21.8 6.6 1.6 0.6 0.4 2.6 Walker Kessler 10.5 10.5 1.2 0.1 3.1 0 Talen Horton-Tucker 16.4 5 5.4 0.6 0.7 1.3 Kris Dunn 11.8 4.6 5.8 1.3 0.6 0.9 Kelly Olynyk 12.1 7.7 4.2 0.5 0.6 1.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.