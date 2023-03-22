Kelly Olynyk and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 128-120 win against the Kings, Olynyk had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

With prop bets available for Olynyk, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.1 12.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 7.7 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.2 PRA 24.5 21.2 24 PR 20.5 17.8 19.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Kelly Olynyk's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Kelly Olynyk has made 4.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Olynyk's Jazz average 103.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have allowed 116.1 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allow 42.3 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are ranked 27th in the league, giving up 26.3 per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/3/2022 35 15 9 6 1 0 1 11/19/2022 33 5 6 4 1 3 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Olynyk or any of his Jazz teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.