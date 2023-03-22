Kelly Olynyk Player Prop Bets: Jazz vs. Trail Blazers - March 22
Kelly Olynyk and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Olynyk, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|12.1
|12.1
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.7
|7.7
|Assists
|3.5
|3.4
|4.2
|PRA
|24.5
|21.2
|24
|PR
|20.5
|17.8
|19.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|1.1
Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Trail Blazers
- This season, Kelly Olynyk has made 4.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.8% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.
- Olynyk's Jazz average 103.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.7 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Trail Blazers have allowed 116.1 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.
- The Trail Blazers allow 42.3 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are ranked 27th in the league, giving up 26.3 per contest.
- The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Kelly Olynyk vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/3/2022
|35
|15
|9
|6
|1
|0
|1
|11/19/2022
|33
|5
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
