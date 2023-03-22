Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Markkanen, in his most recent game (March 18 win against the Celtics) put up 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Let's look at Markkanen's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 25.4 29.0 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 8.7 Assists 2.5 1.8 2.0 PRA 40.5 35.8 39.7 PR 38.5 34 37.7 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.1



Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Markkanen is responsible for taking 17.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.1 per game.

Markkanen is averaging 7.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Jazz rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have given up 116.1 points per game, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked ninth in the NBA, conceding 42.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers are ranked 27th in the league, allowing 26.3 per game.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 34 24 4 1 3 0 0 12/3/2022 35 21 6 2 4 1 3 11/19/2022 32 23 10 2 3 0 1

