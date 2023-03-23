The Nashville Predators welcome in the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, March 23, with the Kraken victorious in six consecutive road games.

Watch the Kraken-Predators matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Kraken vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/8/2022 Kraken Predators 5-1 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 16th in goals against, giving up 224 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Kraken's 245 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 70 13 44 57 48 43 - Jared McCann 67 34 22 56 23 48 33.3% Jordan Eberle 70 16 38 54 27 48 44.3% Matthew Beniers 68 19 30 49 39 47 42.3% Yanni Gourde 69 11 32 43 24 56 49.4%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 203 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the league.

The Predators have 194 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Predators are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players