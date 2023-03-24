The South Region bracket's No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) are -point favorites to defeat the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at TBA, live from KFC Yum! Center.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Alabama vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 21-12-0 this season.

San Diego State's ATS record is 17-15-0 this year.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

Alabama has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Crimson Tide have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

San Diego State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Aztecs' past 10 contests have not gone over the total.

The Crimson Tide score 19.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).

Alabama is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

The Aztecs average only 3.7 more points per game (71.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (68.2).

When it scores more than 68.2 points, San Diego State is 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

