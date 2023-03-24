The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) take the court against the Utah Jazz (35-37) as 9.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSWI.

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI

SportsNet RM and BSWI Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Jazz 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 9.5)

Jazz (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Jazz have a 40-32-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-28-5 mark from the Bucks.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 35.7% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (100%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it less often (47.2% of the time) than Utah (58.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 48-11, while the Jazz are 18-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Jazz Performance Insights

Utah is sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.4 per game) and 22nd in points conceded (117.4).

The Jazz are ninth in the NBA in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Jazz are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.8). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

In 2022-23, Utah has taken 57% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.3% of Utah's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 32.7% have been 3-pointers.

