On Friday, March 24, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) play the Utah Jazz (35-37) at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSWI.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Jazz matchup.

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI

SportsNet RM and BSWI Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +313 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.1 per outing (fifth in the league).

The Jazz put up 117.4 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.4 per outing (22nd in NBA). They have a -4 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 233.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 229.5 points per game combined, 6.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.

Utah has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 32 times.

Jazz and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +70000 +750 Bucks +320 +145 -

