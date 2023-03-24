The Utah Jazz's (35-37) injury report has five players listed as they ready for their Friday, March 24 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) at Vivint Arena. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jazz's last contest on Wednesday ended in a 127-115 loss to the Trail Blazers. The Jazz got a team-best 40 points from Lauri Markkanen in the loss.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Out Hamstring 14.3 2.2 2.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hand 25.7 8.6 1.9 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Finger 20.8 4.0 4.4 Rudy Gay SF Out Back 5.2 2.9 1.0 Johnny Juzang SG Questionable Hip 3.7 1.4 0.2

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Goran Dragic: Out (Knee), Meyers Leonard: Out (Calf), Khris Middleton: Out (Injury Management), Jae Crowder: Out (Calf)

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz's 117.4 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 112.1 the Bucks give up.

Utah is 31-17 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

The Jazz are putting up 115.8 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 1.6 fewer points than their average for the season (117.4).

Utah makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 35.9% rate (16th in NBA), compared to the 12.2 per game its opponents make, at a 36.4% rate.

The Jazz average 113.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in league), and give up 113.7 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).

Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9 236

