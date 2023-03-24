How to Watch the Jazz vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (35-37) on March 24, 2023.
Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Bally Sports
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Utah has put together a 27-22 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.
- The Jazz's 117.4 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 112.1 the Bucks give up.
- Utah has put together a 31-17 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Jazz average 118.6 points per game, 2.4 more than away (116.2). Defensively they allow 115.8 points per game at home, 3.3 less than on the road (119.1).
- In 2022-23 Utah is conceding 3.3 fewer points per game at home (115.8) than away (119.1).
- At home the Jazz are averaging 25.3 assists per game, one less than on the road (26.3).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Collin Sexton
|Out
|Hamstring
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Hand
|Jordan Clarkson
|Out
|Finger
|Rudy Gay
|Out
|Back
|Johnny Juzang
|Questionable
|Hip
