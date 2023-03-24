The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (35-37) on March 24, 2023.

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Utah has put together a 27-22 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

The Jazz's 117.4 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 112.1 the Bucks give up.

Utah has put together a 31-17 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz average 118.6 points per game, 2.4 more than away (116.2). Defensively they allow 115.8 points per game at home, 3.3 less than on the road (119.1).

In 2022-23 Utah is conceding 3.3 fewer points per game at home (115.8) than away (119.1).

At home the Jazz are averaging 25.3 assists per game, one less than on the road (26.3).

Jazz Injuries