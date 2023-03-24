Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kelly Olynyk are two players to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) and the Utah Jazz (35-37) play at Vivint Arena on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Jazz's Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Jazz fell to the Trail Blazers 127-115. With 40 points, Lauri Markkanen was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 40 12 3 0 0 4 Kris Dunn 15 6 3 1 0 0 Kelly Olynyk 12 10 2 2 0 0

Jazz Players to Watch

Kessler gives the Jazz 8.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Olynyk is averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 49.2% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Jazz get 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Jazz get 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

Simone Fontecchio is putting up 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 35.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 23.1 7.4 1.7 0.6 0.4 2.7 Walker Kessler 10.4 9.8 1.1 0.0 2.9 0.0 Talen Horton-Tucker 16.3 4.8 5.7 0.6 0.4 1.2 Kelly Olynyk 12.4 7.9 4.2 0.7 0.5 1.0 Kris Dunn 11.8 4.5 5.3 1.3 0.5 0.8

