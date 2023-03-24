Villanova vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Villanova Wildcats (30-6) against the Miami Hurricanes (21-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at TBA on March 24.
The Wildcats enter this contest after a 76-57 win against FGCU on Monday.
Villanova vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Villanova vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Villanova 70, Miami (FL) 62
Villanova Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' signature win of the season came against the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings. The Wildcats picked up the 63-61 neutral-site win on March 5.
- The Wildcats have seven wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
- Villanova has 11 wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
Villanova 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 over Creighton (No. 17) on March 5
- 73-57 on the road over Creighton (No. 17) on January 20
- 76-57 at home over FGCU (No. 31) on March 20
- 69-59 on the road over Princeton (No. 37) on November 11
- 72-50 over South Florida (No. 39) on November 27
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- The Hurricanes' best win of the season came in a 70-68 victory against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 20.
- The Hurricanes have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
- Miami (FL) has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20
- 77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 28) on February 9
- 62-61 over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on March 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Villanova Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game (scoring 71 points per game to rank 69th in college basketball while giving up 58.4 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball) and have a +453 scoring differential overall.
- With 70.5 points per game in Big East tilts, Villanova is tallying 0.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71 PPG).
- The Wildcats put up 72 points per game when playing at home, compared to 71.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.
- Villanova cedes 56.9 points per game in home games, compared to 55.1 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 68.3 points per contest over that span compared to the 71 they've put up over the course of this year.
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes have a +217 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.9 per contest to rank 170th in college basketball.
- Miami (FL) scores fewer points in conference action (67.3 per game) than overall (70.5).
- The Hurricanes are putting up more points at home (74.8 per game) than away (65.9).
- Miami (FL) is allowing fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (68.3).
- The Hurricanes are averaging 65.3 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 5.2 fewer points than their average for the season (70.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.