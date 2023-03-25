Jazz vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 25
The Utah Jazz (35-38) will turn to Lauri Markkanen (25.7 points per game, 12th in NBA) when they try to beat De'Aaron Fox (25.3, 14th) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Jazz vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Jazz vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-9.5)
|234.5
|-425
|+340
|BetMGM
|Kings (-9.5)
|234.5
|-400
|+310
|Tipico
|Kings (-8.5)
|-
|-400
|+325
Jazz vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Kings' +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 118.6 per outing (27th in the league).
- The Jazz score 117.3 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 117.8 (24th in league) for a -32 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams rack up a combined 238.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 236.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento has compiled a 41-30-2 record against the spread this season.
- Utah has covered 40 times in 73 games with a spread this season.
Jazz and Kings NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+100000
|+70000
|+950
|Kings
|+6500
|+2000
|-
