The Utah Jazz (35-38) will turn to Lauri Markkanen (25.7 points per game, 12th in NBA) when they try to beat De'Aaron Fox (25.3, 14th) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM

NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Jazz vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings' +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 118.6 per outing (27th in the league).

The Jazz score 117.3 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 117.8 (24th in league) for a -32 scoring differential overall.

These two teams rack up a combined 238.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 236.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has compiled a 41-30-2 record against the spread this season.

Utah has covered 40 times in 73 games with a spread this season.

Jazz and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +70000 +950 Kings +6500 +2000 -

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.