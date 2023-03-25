The Utah Jazz (35-38) will turn to Lauri Markkanen (25.7 points per game, 12th in NBA) when they try to beat De'Aaron Fox (25.3, 14th) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Jazz vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Kings (-9.5) 234.5 -425 +340 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Kings (-9.5) 234.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Kings (-8.5) - -400 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Trends

  • The Kings' +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 118.6 per outing (27th in the league).
  • The Jazz score 117.3 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 117.8 (24th in league) for a -32 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams rack up a combined 238.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams surrender 236.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Sacramento has compiled a 41-30-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Utah has covered 40 times in 73 games with a spread this season.

Jazz and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Jazz +100000 +70000 +950
Kings +6500 +2000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jazz? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.