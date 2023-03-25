Two of the NBA's best scorers face off when De'Aaron Fox (14th, 25.3 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) host Lauri Markkanen (12th, 25.7 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (35-38) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM. The Kings are 7.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -7.5 236.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 33 of 73 games this season.
  • Utah has had an average of 235.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Utah is 41-32-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Jazz have been victorious in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Utah has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
  • Utah has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 39 53.4% 121.1 238.4 118.6 236.4 236
Jazz 33 45.2% 117.3 238.4 117.8 236.4 231.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah has gone 4-6 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Jazz have gone over the total in each of their past 10 games.
  • Utah has performed better against the spread on the road (21-15-0) than at home (20-17-0) this season.
  • The Jazz's 117.3 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 118.6 the Kings allow.
  • When it scores more than 118.6 points, Utah is 26-7 against the spread and 27-6 overall.

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 41-32 6-5 38-35
Jazz 41-32 8-3 44-29

Jazz vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Jazz
121.1
Points Scored (PG)
 117.3
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
30-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-7
36-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-6
118.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.8
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
29-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-16
27-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-21

