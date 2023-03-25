Two of the NBA's best scorers face off when De'Aaron Fox (14th, 25.3 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) host Lauri Markkanen (12th, 25.7 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (35-38) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM. The Kings are 7.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -7.5 236.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 33 of 73 games this season.

Utah has had an average of 235.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah is 41-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have been victorious in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Utah has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 39 53.4% 121.1 238.4 118.6 236.4 236 Jazz 33 45.2% 117.3 238.4 117.8 236.4 231.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has gone 4-6 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Jazz have gone over the total in each of their past 10 games.

Utah has performed better against the spread on the road (21-15-0) than at home (20-17-0) this season.

The Jazz's 117.3 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 118.6 the Kings allow.

When it scores more than 118.6 points, Utah is 26-7 against the spread and 27-6 overall.

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 41-32 6-5 38-35 Jazz 41-32 8-3 44-29

Jazz vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Jazz 121.1 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-7 36-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-6 118.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 29-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-16 27-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-21

