Lauri Markkanen Injury Status - Jazz vs. Kings Injury Report March 25
The Utah Jazz (35-38) have four players on the injury report, including Jordan Clarkson, for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (44-29) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, March 25 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Jazz lost their most recent game 144-116 against the Bucks on Friday. Simone Fontecchio scored a team-high 26 points for the Jazz in the loss.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.3
|2.2
|2.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|25.7
|8.6
|1.9
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Out
|Finger
|20.8
|4
|4.4
|Rudy Gay
|SF
|Out
|Back
|5.2
|2.9
|1
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: De'Aaron Fox: Questionable (Hamstring)
Jazz vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Jazz Season Insights
- The Jazz's 117.3 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 118.6 the Kings give up.
- Utah has put together a 27-6 record in games it scores more than 118.6 points.
- The Jazz have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 118 points per contest, 0.7 more than their season average of 117.3.
- Utah hits 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 35.8% rate (17th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 per game its opponents make, at a 36.5% rate.
- The Jazz rank 11th in the league averaging 113.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 22nd, allowing 113.9 points per 100 possessions.
Jazz vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-9.5
|234.5
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.