The Utah Jazz, Kelly Olynyk included, face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Olynyk, in his previous game (March 24 loss against the Bucks) produced 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.2 13.2 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 7.6 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.4 PRA 26.5 21.4 25.2 PR 22.5 18 20.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



This season, he's put up 7.5% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Olynyk's Jazz average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Kings have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 118.6 points per game, the Kings are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Kings have allowed 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

Giving up 26.6 assists per game, the Kings are the worst team in the NBA.

The Kings give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 31 19 10 8 4 0 1 1/3/2023 28 5 6 4 1 0 1 12/30/2022 29 5 3 1 1 1 0

