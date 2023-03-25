The Seattle Kraken (39-24-8), coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators, visit the Nashville Predators (36-26-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Predators knocked off the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Kraken vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-135) Predators (+115) 6

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have put together a 21-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Seattle has gone 15-6 (winning 71.4%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kraken a 57.4% chance to win.

Seattle and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 44 of 71 games this season.

Kraken vs. Predators Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 246 (8th) Goals 195 (28th) 225 (14th) Goals Allowed 204 (11th) 39 (23rd) Power Play Goals 38 (24th) 52 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (12th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Six of Seattle's last 10 games went over.

The Kraken and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Kraken offense's 246 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.

The Kraken rank 14th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (225 total) in NHL play.

They're ranked 11th in the league with a +21 goal differential .

