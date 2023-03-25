Talen Horton-Tucker and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be facing off versus the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Horton-Tucker, in his last game (March 24 loss against the Bucks) produced 13 points and eight assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Horton-Tucker's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 9.3 16.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.1 5.0 Assists 5.5 3.5 6.2 PRA 26.5 15.9 27.2 PR 20.5 12.4 21 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.0



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Kings

Horton-Tucker has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 7.5% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horton-Tucker is averaging 2.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Horton-Tucker's opponents, the Kings, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.6 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 27th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 118.6 points per game.

The Kings concede 42.1 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

The Kings are the worst team in the league, allowing 26.6 assists per game.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 21 10 6 4 0 0 0

